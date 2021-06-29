Jazmín Pinedo returned to television last Saturday, June 26, when she was presented as one of the participants in the new season of Reinas of the show. The host had taken a television license to focus on her daughter and her college career.

It is for this reason that he did not present a dance number during the first broadcast of the reality show. As he commented, he accepted the proposal on very short notice and did not have time to prepare the choreography.

This statement generated a large number of comments surrounding his call for the program of Gisela Valcárcel. Rodrigo González indicated during his show slot that the popular ‘Chinita’ was a last minute replacement.

Through her social networks, Jazmín Pinedo spoke out and denied the suspicions. However, he accepted that he signed the contract hours before the broadcast.

“My manager calls me like June 7 to tell me. He says ‘Jasmine, there is this possibility’ and tells me about the project. I started to see my schedules and they were crowded a lot, I was scared to death, but I also wanted to be there because I knew what this season was about and I missed them horrors. So things fell into place, we talked to accommodate ourselves and at the end, with all the fear, I said yes, “he said on his official Instagram account.

After joining Queens of the show, Jazmín Pinedo was more than excited about his participation and made it clear that she does not consider it to be a setback for her artistic career.

“I don’t feel less. I know that I can face these challenges and those that they put me. They always make comparisons with other people and I am just five years as a host, I have a career ahead of me to develop, “said the former reality girl during a press conference.

