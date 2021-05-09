Jasmine Pinedo and Gino Assereto they celebrated in advance the Mother’s Day. They did it this last Saturday, May 8, with a family dinner in which their daughter was also present. During this meeting, the member of This is War took the opportunity to play a funny joke on the former television host.

In a video posted on his Instagram stories, the reality boy congratulated his ex-partner on his day, but surprised her by telling him that it was she who had to pay for all the dishes they ordered. “We have come to celebrate Mother’s Day, thank you ‘China’ for the invitation,” he said.

Hearing this, Jasmine Pinedo He made a gesture of astonishment, but took Assereto’s joke with humor when he replied that he should cancel the account to entertain her. “It’s Mother’s Day, you have to pay … You are the father of my daughter, that’s why I am a mother,” she commented, laughing.

Later, the former host of This is War replied on her Instagram the video of the funny joke that her daughter’s father made on Mother’s Day.

Despite having ended their relationship, Gino Assereto and Jasmine Pinedo they carry on with their friendship and parenting relationship.

Jasmine Pinedo denies reconciliation with Gino Assereto

In mid-March, Jazmín Pinedo reiterated that she did not resume her relationship with Gino Assereto, after rumors emerged about a reconciliation between the two.

“Each one is focused on their issues, individually speaking. The only thing that we work together is the issue of parents and friends who are also “, explained the presenter to the cameras of América Espectáculos.

