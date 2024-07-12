Jasmine Paolini? Between Roland Garros and Wimbledon: (at least) 3 million prizes

An incredible month (or a little more) for Jasmine Paolini: first the final (lost) against his majesty Iga Swiatek to the Roland Garros, then the one (which she will play on Saturday 13th July on the central court) against the Czech tennis player Barbora Krejcikova. Reaching the final of a Slam twice in a row is not something everyone can do.

A series of exciting victories that have projected the 28-year-old Italian champion up to fifth place in the world rankings (as of the new ranking that will be drawn up next Monday, today he is in seventh position). Lots of WTA points won (without forgetting that in February she won the WTA 1000 in Dubai). But with them also the prize money that is awarded for each round passed in these two Majors.

Just by doing the math related to this Wimbledon, Jasmine Paolini has already earned 1.66 million euros. And if she were to triumph in the Slam on the grass in London it would rise to 3.2 million.

Should we add Roland Garros to the list? Thanks to her triumphs on the red clay of Paris, the Italian tennis player has conquered a prize money of 1.2 million euros with the achievement of the final in the singles tournament. Then you have to add that in the double with Sara Errani (beaten by the American Coco Gauff and the Czech Katerina Siniakova, but dreaming of revenge at the 2024 Paris Olympics) which brought other 147 thousand eurosThe total between Roland Garros and Wimbledon is therefore at least 3 million euroshoping that it doesn’t stop there, but also collects the prize for the winner of the tournament.

By the way: who wins between Jasmine Paolini and Barbora Krejcikova? The feeling of many Italian fans is that this time, unlike Paris, our tennis player is the real favorite. But… there’s a but which worries and disturbs dreams of glory. The bookmakers don’t seem to agree. The English brokers of William Hill they are banking on the Czech (virtual number 16 in the next rankings, but number 10 if she wins Wimbledon): 1.73 his success (i.e. if you bet 1 euro and win 1.73) against Jasmine Paolini’s 2.20. From England to Italy too Sisal has a similar vision: 1.75 against 1 the triumph of the Czech tennis player and 2.10 that of the Italian. Jasmine has the task of denying them with a new legendary feat.





