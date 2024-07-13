Jasmine Paolini almost does it but Krejcikova is the queen of Wimbledon, Italian knocked out in three sets

Jasmine Paolini almost achieved the feat against the Czech Barbora Krejcikova but had to give way to her opponent in three sets and just under two hours of play. The Italian had a slow start, but instead dominated the second set, the third was well-balanced but in the end Krejcikova prevailed 6-2 2-6 6-4. The Czech immediately gets to the break in the first game with Paolini serving, who capitalizes on only one point. Krejcikova instead keeps hers and is 0-2 in 6 minutes. Paolini struggles but gets back into the match and wins the third game on deuce in her service game. The Czech takes a 3-1 lead but on deuce against a combative Paolini. New break Krejcikova and 1-4, holds serve and takes a 1-5 lead in less than half an hour. Paolini holds the next serve, 2-5 and scores the first ace of the match. Krejcikova wins the first set leaving Paolini scoreless in the last game, 36 minutes of play.

Jasmine Paolini (photo Lapresse)



Wimbledon, Jasmine Paolini: ‘I’m a bit sad but I enjoyed every single moment’

“Seeing this stadium full is a dream come true. Today I’m a little sad but I’ll try to keep smiling because as a child I watched the Wimbledon finals on TV rooting for Federer. Being here playing one is crazy. I enjoyed every single moment”the words of Jasmine Paolini, after the final lost against the Czech Barbora Krejcikova. Thanks to everyone, absolutely everyone, who makes this tournament possible”. “The crowd was incredible, feeling your affection was crazy – she added -. Congratulations to Barbora, you played incredibly, and to your team. The last two months have been crazy. I want to thank my team, my family, everyone who has always supported me. Without them I wouldn’t be here”.

Giorgia Meloni to Jasmine Paolini, ‘despite defeat you have lit up Italian hearts’

“Proud of Jasmine Paolini. First Italian tennis player to reach the final of the prestigious Wimbledon tournament. Despite the defeat, you have lit up the hearts of Italians, managing to transmit grit and passion to all of us who supported you”. This is what the President of the Council, Giorgia Meloni, wrote on X.