Jasmine Carrisi is the daughter of Albano and Loredana Lecciso. After the experience as a judge of The Voice together with her father, Jasmine could be one of the contestants of the next edition of Big Brother Vip. Waiting to find out, the girl revealed what aesthetic adjustments she made when she was only 20 years old.

Jasmine Carrisi, the daughter of Albano And Loredana Lecciso, may be back on TV soon. After the adventure together with her father as judge of The Voice Senior last year, Jasmine is one of the likely contestants of the new edition of the Big Brother Vip. This is why the attention on her is very high: will there be the possibility of seeing her in the most spied house in Italy?

Jasmine is very active on Instagram, where she also shares her dream of being able to be a singer someday. What attracts the curiosity of his followers, however, is his physical appearance: Jasmine Carrisi is it natural or has undergone some intervention by Cosmetic Surgery? The girl, born in 2001, replied to everyone by revealing which one was the only one “retouch“To which he yielded.

Jasmine Carrisi: the “retouch” to the lips

Read also: Does Al Bano replace Romina with Jasmine Carrisi?

Jasmine Carrisi, with a video on Instagram, she confessed to having undergone an operation for the lip filler, in order to have them fuller and plumped up. Albano’s daughter revealed that it was not painful to undergo this “operation”, but simply annoying, and said she was very satisfied with the final result, which will be visible for about a year.

When someone tried to ask her if, in the past, she was “redone“Something else about his body, Jasmine Carrisi he specified that, for the rest, it is completely natural:

“No guys, all nature except lips! Please leave mine alone little nose they cheekbones“.

The face of Jasmine Carrisi, therefore, it is totally natural, inherited from mother Loredana! The only “vanity” to which the 20-year-old girl has succumbed is that of having some lip more meaty and had no problem disclosing it publicly!