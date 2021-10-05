Jasmine Carrisi still in the sights of the haters. She is criticized for a photo posted on Instagram

Jasmine Carrisi, the young daughter of Al Bano And Loredana Lecciso he has every intention of following in his father’s footsteps. The girl has already trod important stages and demonstrated that she has the stuff of Al Bano. As the public will remember, last season, she and her dad were the protagonists, as judges, of The Voice senior.

As already mentioned, the young woman has every intention of following her father’s musical career. Jasmine has already recorded her first album entitled ‘Ego’ from which she received considerable success. The girl has a great followingor also on social media, where he shares with his almost 100,000 followers a cross section of common life.

His shots are often subjected to positive comments, but also a lot of criticism. Carrisi divides public opinion in two: there are those who love her determination and those criticism with a sword. Many argue that the girl possesses the voice of the father and the beauty of the mother. The path undertaken within ‘The Voice’ has given the daughter of art a great wealth of experience.

But lately the spotlight has turned on her for her latest photos posted on her Instagram profile. Let’s talk about 3 shots in which the young girl flaunts its curves. In the photo in question the young woman is portrayed with a silver dress, which highlights the physique with a very pronounced neckline.

Not all users, however, liked the photo and among the comments we read: “Full of fillers at 20” and again: “You are like your mother” and: “Only vulgarity”. These are some of the comments that are certainly not flattering. But in reality it is not the first time that Jasmine Carrisi incurs this type of criticism. She has in the past been accused of having transformed her face with surgery. But the news is soon denied by the person concerned who reveals that she has only changed the plumpness of the lips with a few punctures.

