The whole world is celebrating the new year, in such a situation a grand party was held for the family in the Big Boss house on the new year. Although everyone enjoyed a lot in this party, it was something special for others. During the dance, both of them even did their future planning.

Ali said, I’ll call them … Then we’ll talk

Jasmine and Ali performed a special dance at the party. There is nothing hidden between the two anyway. The two always support each other in happiness and sorrow. During this, Jasmine made a special request to Ali. He requested Ali to convince Jasmine’s parents. Jasmine says to Ali, convince my family man, please…. If you speak, you will agree. Ali is seen stealing eyes on Jasmine’s request, and replies, I will call her … Then we will talk.

Rahul Mahajan leads in captaincy task

While Ali and Jasmine’s cute chemistry is being liked by people, there is a twist in the party. Big Boss explains the new Captaincy task between the party. Garden areas are decorated and transformed into separate party zones. Arshi Khan, Rahul Mahajan and Rakhi Sawant host. All these people call the family members in their party area and ask them to dance. The area in which the most people will reach will be declared captain. The three hosts have a variety of ways to invite family members to their party area. With the New Year’s countdown, Rahul Mahajan’s party reaches the maximum number of people.