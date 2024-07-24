On the verge of the start of the new cycle of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, the Second loss of a Colombian athlete who would compete on behalf of the country. This is Jasmine Alvarez, the only representative of Colombia in the female branch of skateboarding.

The Antioquian was eight days away from her debut in the games, when in training this Wednesday, July 24, she had a serious injury to his right knee which leaves it out of the competition.

According to the Olympic Committee, Jasmine suffered “the complete rupture of his anterior cruciate ligamentalong with a partial injury to the medial collateral ligament and one lateral meniscus injury“.

As soon as the incident occurred, the athlete was transferred to the Olympic Village Polyclinic, where he had an MRIJuan Diego Párraga, the doctor of the Colombian delegation, was the one who initially confirmed the series of injuries after the results of the tests.

What will happen to the athlete?

Jasmine’s serious injury should be treated surgically“so he won’t be able to compete in street skateboarding competitions.”

The Olympic Committee explained that the skater will remain in Paris throughout the Olympic cycle and will return to the country at the time that had already been established.

“From the Colombian Olympic Committee and the Colombia Mission in Paris 2024 we send a message of support to our athlete. We are sure that through her talent she will shine again and fulfill her dream of participating in the Olympic Games,” they said in a statement.

🫡 Jasmine, your courage and determination fill us with pride. ❤️‍🩹 Get well soon, because you still have a lot to conquer. 👑🛹 💪 We are confident that you will come out stronger from this. Cheer up Jaz! 🤗 pic.twitter.com/VfWYDN787a — COL Olympic Committee (@OlimpicoCol) July 24, 2024

