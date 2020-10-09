Yesterday i.e. on Thursday, ‘Bigg Boss 12’ contestant Jasleen Matharu has shared some pictures on her Instagram account, after which fans are talking a lot on social media. Singer Anup Jalota is also seen with him in these pictures shared by Jasleen Matharu. In these pictures, both are seen in the clothes of the bride and groom. These pictures of Jasleen and Anoop Jalota are becoming viral on social media.

You can see that Jasleen is seen as a bride in a pink suit in these pictures. Here Jasleen is adorned just like a bride. On the other hand, Anoop Jalota is also wearing a sherwani like a bride and is also wearing a turban on the head. Both are posing in front of the camera. Now, since Jasleen has posted these pictures on her Instagram account, since then fans have been raising many questions about her marriage.

Commenting on these pictures, a user wrote – ‘What is all this?’ Another user wrote- ‘Are you married? When did it happen? ‘ Many such questions are being done on social media by taking these pictures of both. According to media reports, these pictures of Anoop and Jasleen are from the set of the film ‘Woh Meri Student Hai’. Let me tell you that both of them took the entry as a couple in the 12th season of the TV reality show ‘Bigg Boss’. At that time there was a lot of discussion about their relationship. However, both Jasleen and Anoop Jalota always named their relationship as the relationship between Guru and disciple.