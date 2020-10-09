Bigg Boss 12 contestant Jasleen Matharu shared two pictures on social media on Thursday. Fans are excited after seeing these pictures. In the pictures, veteran singer Anoop Jalota is seen with Jasleen Matharu. Jasleen has not shared any captions with these photos.

Jasleen Matharu is seen in dark pink silk salwar kameez in the pictures. Jasleen carries heavy jewelery with outfits. Also he is wearing Chuda (worn by married women). Jasleen is sitting next to Anoop Jalota seen in Sherwani and Turban. On these pictures of Jasleen, his fans are asking many questions.

A fan wrote – what is this all about? At the same time, another fan writes – Got married? A social media user wrote – When did both of you get married? A fan comment writes in the box – This film is for the shooting of Woh Meri Student Hai.

The Times of India wrote in a report citing sources – the film is the pictures of the shooting set of ‘Woh Meri Student Hai’. Jasleen and Anoop Jalota were rumored to have their relationship in Bigg Boss-12. However, later talking about this, they described the relationship of the two as the relationship between Guru and disciple.

Know who Jasleen was dating

In July this year, Jasleen had reported that she was dating Bhopal-based doctor Abhijeet Gupta. In an interview with India Today, he said that Anup had introduced him. And they had dated each other for three months without meeting. Jasleen said, “Anup ji introduced me to Abhijeet. Anoop ji and Abhijeet’s father are friends. I was in Bhopal and I have come back after staying there for 15 days. I met Abhijeet and his family. We spent a good time in Bhopal. We couldn’t move much due to the lockdown but we had a good time. This was our first meeting but we were talking on calls and video calls for three months. We have also shot for a song in Bhopal. “