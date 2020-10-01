Good news in motocross. Arminas Jasikonis, Lithuanian MXGP rider who last Sunday suffered an accident at the Lombardy GP after which he was induced into a coma, has awakened and, according to his team in a statement, He has done it with mobility throughout his body and has also recognized his relatives and close people, with whom she has even been able to chat in Lithuanian and English.

In addition, according to Husqvarna, the rider is logically tired but without pain, which indicates that the worst is over and will soon begin his rehabilitation period.

“Being able to say that AJ is fine, that he will be fine, is a kind of miracle. When he woke up, when we realized that he could speak, that he could move all of his arms and legs, that he was in no pain, and that he had no other injuries, it is still almost impossible to put into words how incredible that feeling was. Of course, AJ still has a way to go before he makes a full recovery, and it is understandable that he is still very tired, but the worst is over and he will soon be able to begin his recovery. ” Antti Pyrhönen, Team Principal Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing, after the news.

