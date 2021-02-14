Sarunas Jasikevicius already has the first great title of his project as Barcelona coach. The Lithuanian has led the Catalans to lift the Copa del Rey in a very complicated weekend, with three games in three days, a tremendous scare in the fourth against Unicaja and two great games against two tough opponents like Baskonia and Real Madrid.

After the final against Real Madrid, in which they were tremendously superior in the first half and resisted the opponents’ retaliation after the break, the Lithuanian was very satisfied: “I am very happy for a job well done. We knew we were going to suffer every day and the first one against Unicaja we suffered a lot, a lot. There the players saw that they had to concentrate more and we have been very good afterwards against two very difficult opponents“.

The coach acknowledged that one of the keys to his strategy was Abrines’ defense over Jaycee Carroll, who did not score: “He’s the kind of player who could give him problems, he has very long arms. When I was 20 down, we knew that everything Madrid was going to try was going to happen through Carroll and Llull“.

At one point in the match, Jasikevicius told his players ‘live the moment’ (live the moment): “That meant you had to go from possession to possession, not weighing longer than that, concentrating on each defense and each attack. In a final you have to have discipline and toughness, and for most of the game we have had them“In addition, in Movistar They reminded him that before the start of the season, he said that he had a very good guys and that I needed them to be more bastards: “They are still very good guys. But they try, we have to be a little more bastards“.

After these statements, he appeared at a press conference

Assessment. “I want to congratulate the fans and my boys. We are very happy. We did very good basketball. We came out alive against Unicaja, something that always happens in these tournaments. In this final we played 20 good minutes. In the second half we played without concentration and we managed to hold on. Madrid is not a bad team. The title is very important, but we have to work more ”.

Mentality. “We have brought out our natural talent. In the first half everything went very well. In the second, we play slowly, without moving the ball: you look at the clock, the scoreboard … you’re always waiting ”.

Changes since the Tenerife Super Cup. “The players understand more, they are more shot. We have had bad moments during this time, we have also won important games. And we have been together. But we are still in a process: we have to improve, improve ”.

Bad moment of section. This title is a joy for the culés. And for the project it is important. It is a week to enjoy. This does not end here. Now, we have to get into the dynamics of the Euroleague matches and keep improving. The teams that win at the end of the season are the ones that keep improving ”.

Good team chemistry. “We are getting nobody to think that they are above the rest. We all have to win together, we need to believe in each other. I don’t believe in cycle changes: in these clubs you always have to win ”.

Fear of Madrid’s comeback? “In today’s basketball, everything happens very quickly: there are comebacks, everything is more dynamic. Madrid had to risk. You suffer the same being 12 and 15 up. I always tell my players that the most important thing is the next play. That’s how you have to be 40 minutes. You have to be smart ”.