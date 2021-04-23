After winning in extra time at Zenit Saint Petersburg (81-78) and matching the series of the Euroleague Playoffs (1-1), the Barça coach, Sarunas Jasikevicius, assured that the tie “It will be difficult” and urged his players to “take it forward”.

At the post-match press conference, the Lithuanian coach stated that his team “he played much better” that in the first duel, although he regretted the lack of success that his players had.

“We have seen a team with a very good attitude, very good defense, what happens is that later we don’t shoot anything and Zenit hits a lot of difficult shots. We will have to suffer. This is going to be difficult and we have to move it forward “, stressed.

In this sense, Jasikevicius recognized that “maybe” he has not got it “tell the boys that Zenit is playing very well” and talked about the pressure of their players in decisive matches.

“The Barça players are very experienced and have to live better with pressure. This victory will perhaps free them up a little bit. “, he pointed out.

For his part, the coach of Zenit de Saint Petersburg, Xavi Pascual, praised his players for the ability to compete, despite low like that of Arturas Gudaitis. “Although we have not won on the scoreboard, we have won by being competitive. We have known how to compete at the highest level with the best team of the competition “, he stressed.