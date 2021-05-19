After the victory on the penultimate day of the Endesa League against TD Systems Baskona (87-74), Barça coach Sarunas Jasikevicius assured that his team “He is very excited” to face the decisive stretch of the season. “At this stage of the season. We have two titles to play (the Euroleague and the Endesa League) and we are very excited. Now we are preparing well for the Final Four and this is a luxury”He recalled at the press conference after the match played at the Palau Blaugrana.

In this sense, the Lithuanian coach highlighted that players such as Nikola Mirotic, Leandro Bolmaro, author this Wednesday of 18 points, or Pau Gasol “They are training very well”. Regarding the match, ‘Saras’ congratulated his players for the victory, even though they lacked “a little rhythm” after ten days without playing an official match. “We lack the rhythm of the game because we have not played in the last ten days, but in the end we have been much more solid and we have found where they were risking”, settled.