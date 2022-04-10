Game: “It was the night of Rolands and Nigel. Everyone has contributed. In general terms, I did not expect this game, but more similar to the Cup. By 60-65 points. We were very good in attack, penetrating, serving, we made 13 triples … It’s always said that I’m never happy, but if they score us a lot I can’t be. We couldn’t stand them one on one. They played it eleven times in the first half. Madrid came with a different plan It worked for them. 97 points at home can’t be, even if it’s 45 minutes.”.

Nigel Hayes: “In the Murcia match he scored the winning basket. You always have to support the people who work every day and Nigel is one of them. He spends more time at the Palau than at home, probably because he doesn’t have a girlfriend. Tonight is his night”.

Confidence: “It is always very important. You have to look for the players who have it. They can miss or score, but they are not going to hide. In our sport when you score it always seems like the right decision”.

Inside: “They clearly knew where their strong points are. We played our game. Like almost every game against Madrid we made adjustments. I didn’t like that they scored so much, that we made fouls whenever they were shooting. What wins games is the effort , the sacrifice because the rival is very good. The key is not to give anything easy. 108 points is very nice but I think where I have failed in my preparation, because Madrid scored 97”.

The balance against Madrid: “People are identified with the team, happy. The next game is the most important. Next game, next action. The past is very nice, important for the fans, but it doesn’t matter”.