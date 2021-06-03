Barça coach Sarunas Jasikevicius rated his players as not having “mentality“and not be”professionals“for the attitude shown by his players at the start of the game that they lost against Joventut and that will force a tiebreaker on Saturday at the Palau Blaugrana.

“I can understand that it is the fourth game in six days and they are not machines but at the beginning of the game you cannot lack the strength after having a day off and this is a matter of mentality and being professional“Jasikevicius said.

Jasikevicius saved Leandro Bolmaro from criticism, who he said has been playing at this level “two months“and it is who has”more mentality and does not hide. The rest must step forward too“.

The Lithuanian coach affirmed that the defeat “this time it’s not my responsibility“and affirmed that the Joventut”he deserved the victory because he was harder and more focused, while we clearly came out soft“.

Jasikevicius pointed out that when his team got into the game “We were not successful at all and when we lost little we missed eleven free throws and a lot of triples being the player alone. Touch get up“.