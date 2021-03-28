Barça coach Sarunas Jasikevicius, after his team’s victory against Urbas Fuenlabrada, commented: “We were not well in attack or defense. We had problems because sometimes we choose in which games we are going to play hard and in which not, and today there were people who had to have played a lot and well, but they haven’t done it. “

“Fuenlabrada played a great game. He has come out with much more energy than us, going all out as expected of a team that changes coach, because there is always a reaction from the players who want to win a place, “he added.” The positive is the victory against the double week that awaits us and Mirotic and Higgins have rested. We do not have much time and we know that a very tough week awaits us. “

Josep María Raventós, who today debuted on the bench of the Fuenlabreño team, has indicated: “Today we arrived here with a series of strange circumstances such as the change of coach, the casualties we had, etc. I have only asked my players to show ambition and they have.“.” We have been very intense and I am happy with the game but sad because in the end they have caught a rebound that they should never have done, “he concluded.

“I wanted to show my players that they could do things much better than before. We are sad because we already saw each other with the game won“, It’s over.