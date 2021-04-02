Barça coach Sarunas Jasikevicius said after beating Fenerbahce (73-82) in Istanbul that It has “merit” finish first the regular phase of the Euroleague “also playing the Endesa League” and, although this “is not our final goal”, it is a moment “to enjoy”.

The Barça coach showed himself “very happy” for the game of his bench players, said they were “those who led to the triumph” after they knew how to react after his “bad game” in Tel Aviv. Of the match against Fenerbahce, the Lithuanian said that his team was “very badly” in defense in the first part and what they achieved “survive” with the outside shot.

In the second half, his team “improved a lot” in defense to win on a track where “is not easy” before a team that had been playing “at a very high level”. Jasikevicius stated that trust “You win by playing a good defense” and ensured that victory in Istanbul “makes us happy”