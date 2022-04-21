Barça’s coach, Sarunas Jasikevicius, assured that the Euroleague quarter-final tie against Bayern Munich “is not a walk” and, after falling this Thursday (75-90), influenced the need to “react” for “improve during the series” after having “taken a step back“.

The Lithuanian coach recognized this Thursday after the conclusion of the match the superiority of the German team: “they deserved to win. They played an excellent game in many phases, they reacted in many facets (compared to Barça’s victory, 77-67, in the first game), just as we expected“.

On the other hand, Jasikevicius stated that his players performed worse than in Tuesday’s match: “We played differently, especially in the post we didn’t understand that in many situations Bayern would send three players against Mirotic and Davies“.

“Bayern learned and today was another story. You have to suffer. Put balls inside, knowing that we are going to have an inferiority, move the ball and be patient. They are going to make fouls, they are going to charge and we are going to punish from the free throw line. But we haven’t made it“added the Barça coach.

The coach of the Catalan team also indicated that another “big change“these were Barça’s losses, a total of 16, and the azulgrana’s permissiveness in conceding”easy points“, a facet in which Bayern “is better“.

“They don’t let you play freely you have to earn it all yourself, and we give it all for free. Our fouls before bonuses have almost all been on free kicks and theirs cutting leads. We have let them roll too much before the bonus. The details are killing usJasikevicius deepened.

The Lithuanian coach acknowledged that he feels “uneasy” Y “tonight is a difficult time“ after losing the court factor in the series, while noting that contrary to the first meeting “the second quintet left us a little alone“.