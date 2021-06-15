Sarunas Jasikevicius, Barcelona coach, listened to the Movistar + microphones after winning the Endesa League in the second game of the final against Real Madrid.

“It has been a very tough year with the pandemic, but we have won two titles and made it to all four in the finals. And you have to be proud. It’s time to rest and enjoy, “said the Lithuanian coach with a smile from ear to ear.

“I don’t believe in cycle changes. Madrid, Barça, CSKA … they always have to win and it is very difficult. We will try to work better next year. We did things very well, “continued Saras, who left open a possible continuity of Pau:” I’m very happy for the boys, for Pau … a pity not to have won the Euroleague for him. I might change my mind about your goodbye in a week“.