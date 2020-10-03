Alarm at Barça. The first coach, Sarunas Jasikevicius and his second, Darius Maskoliunas have tested positive for coronavirus 24 hours after the Barça club face Gipuzkoa on the fourth day of the Endesa League. As reported by the entity through a statement posted on their social networks, both technicians are in good health and doing the corresponding quarantine in their bedroom. Barça played their last game last Wednesday against CSKA Moscow, which was the Euroleague 2020-21 debut with the Catalans 76-66 victory.

At the expense of the decision made by the ACB about the match, coach David García will be the one who will lead Barça this Sunday in case it remains. Lithuanian Tomas Masiulis will also be on the bench, who is part of the technical staff of a Jasikevicius who will have to watch the game from home.

Barça coach Sarunas Jasikevicius

and one of his assistants, Darius Maskoulinas, have tested positive for

Covid-19 in the last PCR tests carried out on the Barça squad,

as reported by the Catalan club.

Both technicians are “in good health and isolated in their homes”,

According to the statement made public by the club, which has informed the

competent sports and health authorities.

Coach David García will be the one who will direct Barça this Sunday

in the Endesa League match that will face the Catalans in the

Palau Blaugrana against Acunsa GBC corresponding to the Endesa League,

as reported to Efe club sources.