It seems incredible that a team like Barça, in the position in which it is, does not already have “error rangeBut the literal words of Jasikevicius are not an exaggeration: if Barça wants to choose to finish the domestic competition first, they must win yes or yes to Real Madrid. And the rest of the game of the season: “From now on in we don’t really have a margin in any competition. We are very excited to play another game as important as a Clásico. It is a pity that it is without an audience on our court, but you have to give everything, “said the coach.

In fact Jasikevicius, who knows perfectly what it is to live a Classical both as a player and as a coach, assured that there are “many emotions” but also “a lot of desire to do well”: “There will be some pressure and nerves, as always. It’s the beauty of sport, playing against your greatest rival. We really want to do it right. “

As for the game he is waiting for, he gave four general strokes of what his team has to do, which could be perfectly summed up as “doing our basketball.” Jasikevicius spoke of controlling the rebound, minimizing losses and scoring “easy points” so as not to give Real Madrid any advantage no matter how small. To Deck’s departure he did not give great importance: “Madrid has its weapons, when one leaves, another enters and they will adapt. Madrid is always Madrid“, settled.

Mirotic

In the preview of the classic, another of those who will surely be the protagonists, Niko Mirotic, explained his feelings before the important match: “There is a bit of tension. You want to prepare well, do the job to be prepared. Do a good job. scouting and arrive mentally and physically well. Be attentive to the details. It is an important game but it is still one more“.

In fact, the Montenegrin wanted to take pressure off the game, ensuring that the home court factor in the ACB playoff is relevant, but not indispensable: “For us the home court factor is very important, not key, but important. We want to fight until the end of the game. final. Winning tomorrow we would be one game away. It would also be good for confidence with everything that lies ahead of us. Against Madrid it is always special to play. A Classic always has to be up to the task. “

With absolute dominance of direct duels by the Catalans, Mirotic said that “winning so many times in a row at Madrid” is something positive because “it gives us confidence.” However, at no time did he want to underestimate the rival: “We must not be obsessed or pressured. We go with great respect to the rival, who is doing very well and are first,” he settled.