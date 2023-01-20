After four years of ups and downs, Razlan Razali’s facility has decided not to renew with the Yamahabecoming the satellite team of Aprilia. The Malaysian manager experienced the first two exciting seasons, thanks to the results of Fabio Quartararo and Franco Morbidelli, but the other two decidedly disappointing despite counting on champions like Valentino Rossi and riders of sure value like Andrea Dovizioso. The technical involution of the M1, which gradually went on to be the most physical bike on the entire starting grid – according to recent statements by test rider Cal Crutchlow – made it impossible for all the riders to take to the limit, with the exception of Quartararo . Once he lost the support of the Petronas company, Razali had to think even more about making ends meet and decided to look around and for 2023 he decided to switch to Aprilia.

The RNF team will thus put two RS-GPs on the track identical to those of the owners, and will entrust them to Miguel Oliveira and Raul Fernandez, riders they had already courted at the time of the partnership with Yamaha. And the Iwata-based company in 2023 will thus have only two bikes on the grid, the official ones: “We will be this year without satellite teams. On one side I think it’s not a big problem, because it will allow us to focus only on the official bikes. We have to make sure we have a competitive bike for this and the next seasons“, explained the number one of the Yamaha wall, Lin Jarvis to TmcBlogadding: “We would like to go back to having a satellite team, that’s for sure. If we can clear some hurdles, it could happen as early as 2024, if not they are pretty sure that will happen by 2025“. In the past months there has been a lot of discussion about a possible arrival of the VR46, which however is linked to Ducati until the end of 2024.