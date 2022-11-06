Fabio Quartararo he tried with all his might to defend the world title won in an authoritarian way in 2021, but the chasm of 23 points behind Francesco Bagnaia in which he had collapsed was unbridgeable today in Valencia. The final ninth place was enough for the Ducati rider, despite being in great difficulty, with Quartararo close to the podium finishing in fourth position. The head of the Yamaha MotoGP project Lin Jarvis, through an official note, wanted to publicly thank the efforts made by the French rider who decided mid-season to join Yamaha until 2024. The Iwata manufacturer has promised developments to an M1 that appeared in clear difficulty in the presence of the Ducati Desmosedici and already in the Misano tests Quartararo was able to verify the first steps forward in terms of the engine thanks also to the work of the former Ferrari engineer Luca Marmorini.

“On behalf of all members of Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd., Yamaha Motor Racing and the Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Team, I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate Fabio on his superb second place this season. – Jarvis’s words – each year brings with it unique challenges, but we knew from the start of this season that it would be a very tough campaign given the strength of our competitors. We played 20 races on every type of circuit and in every possible weather condition. Fabio did an extraordinary job, always extracting the maximum potential from our bike. Millions of MotoGP fans have seen him fight for podiums and GP wins, sometimes dominantly, other times against the odds. What they have not been able to see is the amount of work she has also done behind the scenes, always maintaining her characteristic sunny character. We wished he could keep his World Champion status, but in the end, at the very last race of the year, the odds were against him and he had to settle for the 2022 runner-up result. Yamaha is fully committed. in the development of his bike and its technology to allow us to fight for the title again next season. To conclude, I want to personally express my sincere thanks to Fabio for his relentless work ethic, his enthusiasm for racing, his positive team spirit and the joy he brings to MotoGP fans all over the world ”.