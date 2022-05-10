Turkish star Toprak Razgatlioglu returned to Yamaha their first Superbike title in 2021 after the last one won in 2009 (with Ben Spies), beating Jonathan Rea at the end of an exciting season with a fight that went all the way to the last round in Indonesia.

During last year there was talk of a possible passage of the reigning Superbike world champion in MotoGP with the Yamaha satellite team – Petronas SRT until 2021 and now renamed RNF Racing – but he then signed a two-year renewal with the Iwata manufacturer in the derivatives of series.

However, Razgatlioglu has never ruled out a move to MotoGP in 2023, as he wrote on his social networks earlier this year. At the same time, Yamaha confirmed in February that it would carry out a private test for the Turkish rider on a MotoGP.

In an exclusive interview with Autosport / Motorsport.com, Jarvis says Toprak’s test, which is expected to take place in June, represents both a reward for his Superbike title and an assessment for a potential move to MotoGP in 2023.

“I would say it’s a mix of both, because obviously winning the championship was a big deal for him, and it was the first time for Yamaha since 2009,” said Jarvis. “So it was an important thing, we appreciate and respect it a lot. So he will try the M1, we assumed he would do it much sooner than we finally managed to do. Things didn’t work out because our championship and his ended late. There were many reasons why we weren’t able to do it sooner ”.

“So, eventually that first idea is gone, becoming a different concept now, because definitely moving to MotoGP is one of the things he takes into consideration. What we told him is that if you’re going to make the switch, he has to do it soon enough. , because this year he will be 26 years old. So if he is going to come to MotoGP he should do it soon. So what’s better than doing a serious test on the M1? So, we plan a test for him in June and we will dedicate a team to him and we will spend an entire day of testing with him. It will be the first opportunity to see and hear how he can behave on that bike. I also believe that he can certainly be a capable rider in the MotoGP class. “

Lin Jarvis, Yamaha Factory Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jarvis says any MotoGP move with Yamaha for Razgatlioglu is likely to come to his satellite team, even if he has only a one-year deal with RNF at the moment. Franco Morbidelli has a contract with the factory team until the end of 2023, although a bad start in 2022 has put the Italian under pressure. Fabio Quartararo is likely to remain with Yamaha in 2023, despite contractual negotiations still ongoing.

“The question is of course him [Razgatlioglu] with a factory contract in World Superbike, “added Jarvis.” Of course every rider always wants to move to a factory team, but maybe we don’t have the chance in 2023. So, I think in that case the only thing we could offer him is a factory contract with a placement in a satellite team. But it’s too early to talk about this and it’s too early to know if he’s willing to accept all of this. He has a contract with Yamaha Europe longer than 2022 I think, but he could stay longer in Superbike. There are many ways to have a good career, as Jonathan Rea testifies ”.