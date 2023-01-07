In the last two championships there has been a long debate on the absolute value of Fabio Quartararo, both in relation to his current MotoGP colleagues and in the difficult comparison with the riders of the past. And so the judgment on the 2022 world championship also remained suspended between those who saw some demerit of the rider in the comeback suffered by Bagnaia from -91 and those who completely exculpated him due to the obvious difference in speed between the Yamaha and the Ducati. The transalpine driver, who won the title in 2021, seemed rather serene at the end of the season, almost aware that he had done his best, that is, having brought the award of the world championship up to the last race on the calendar, that of Valencia. The gap between Quartararo and the other Yamaha riders was embarrassing at times and one cannot fail to notice that all the points between the manufacturers of the Iwata house were brought home by ‘El Diablo’.

In an interesting interview given to Crash.net, Lin Jarvis (Yamaha team manager) addressed a broad discussion on the strength of his rider: “I am always very wary of comparing centaurs from different eras. At the time of the four aliens – Rossi, Stoner, Lorenzo and Pedrosa – they had a different level than the others and won everything, while that is no longer the case. In the current MotoGP we have eight or ten riders at a high level and we see many different winners. And this I think is due to the fact that the motorcycle performance is now more leveled“. Jarvis has clearly spent honey words for the champion of him: “There’s always some amazing talent there and Fabio is definitely one of these, he has something extra. For example, Casey was one of these, and even Valentino recognized him. It’s about courage, skill, reaction times, understanding of the bike. Quartararo certainly has these aspects. We must not forget then the aspect off the bike, some riders have the ability to team up around themselves. Rossi is an example of this, and so is Marquez. In Marc’s work group at HRC they are all very united and close-knit. And it is the same for Quartararo”.