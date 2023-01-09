After looking around for a few months, Fabio Quartararo in June 2022 he signed his two-year renewal with Yamaha, convinced by the development promises of the Japanese manufacturer and by the leadership he had in the championship at the time. In retrospect, considering the disappointing progress of the M1 and the overbearing – dominant – return of the Ducati, Quartararo will have asked himself several times whether extending his Yamaha stay was a far-sighted choice. The long-awaited new engine was then a further disappointment in the Valencia tests and the French champion did not hide his disappointment at the level shown by the Iwata engine, far from that of the Ducati.

Lin Jarvisnumber one in the Yamaha garage, is determined to keep Quartararo with him well beyond the contractual deadline: “I hope he stays with us for many years, because I believe he has the potential to become world champion several times”. The words of the British manager are obviously understandable, given that the French champion collected all the manufacturer points for Yamaha in 2022: “The world title he won gave him even greater personal peace of mind, more confidence and a certain maturity. In the winter of 2020 he definitely took a step forward and a change in his approach to racing. He has become a calmer and more rational person, less prone to anger and frustration. In the last 18 months he has matured as a person“, he told in a recent interview with Crash.net.