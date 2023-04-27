The Federal Consumer Attorney’s Office (Profeco) carried out a study in the Mexican market to evaluate the quality and information on labels of refreshments, analyzed 46 different types and some of them could leave the market due to misleading advertising, lack of accurate information on the labels.

Of the soft drinks evaluated22 contained a combination of high fructose corn syrup and non-caloric sweeteners, eight contained only sugars, fifteen contained no calories, and one was low-calorie, some could be recalled if necessary changes are not made to meet consumer needs .

The refreshments that could be withdrawn from the market are: La Croix, must include indications in Spanish in addition to English; Sisi, it doesn’t specify how much caloric sweetener it contains; Ameyal de Mundet, has fruits on its label but does not contain them; Sidral Aga indicates that it contains 20 percent concentrated apple juice but only has one percent, and Jarritos must justify its motto: “How good they are” or remove it from its label.

The Prophecy discovered that some refreshments contained ingredients that were not listed on the label or the amount of certain ingredients was not specified, some did not meet the labeling requirements established by Mexican law.

Similarly, they recommended that minors limit their soft drink consumption Due to the presence of caloric sweeteners that are not recommended for their age and despite the fact that most meet all the requirements, it is important that consumers are informed about what they are consuming.