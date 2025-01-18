There is still talk about Jarocho’s slaughter of the sixth bull from Fuente Ymbro, which he stripped of its ears after leaving the natives at the fair. A year later, having become a bullfighter since August, the man from Burgos does not appear in the previews of the San Isidro fair, which has alarmed all the fans. The young bullfighter continues collecting awards as a successful bullfighter – this Saturday he collected another from the Madrid Amateur Union – but he will not fight to confirm in Las Ventas.

At first, the company offered him two afternoons: a confirmation of category, and another more medium. What Roberto earned in the ring, come on. Finding it impossible to give him two celebrations, Plaza 1 offers him only that doctorate, with a poster of maximum brilliance. When progressing to preparation, they cannot give him that treatment either, so he will not finally enter San Isidro 2025. “There are circumstances that do not depend on one and have made it impossible for him to be able to bullfight,” explains Jarocho.

“I haven’t asked for anything I haven’t earned,” he continues to explain. “The company recognized that it wanted to give me that treatment, because I had earned it, but it was not possible.” But the road is very long: “I am very excited and I am going to continue trusting in myself, so that, sooner or later, it will arrive.” Surely it will be sooner rather than later, because this kid has the coin in his hand to turn this situation around.

What the bullfighter does insist on is the importance of giving triumphs the value they have, or should have: “We are all excited to go to Madrid to succeed, and that this opens the doors to other bullrings, and especially serves to return to Las Ventas. “The moment the bullfighters don’t come with that hope, this is over.” Roberto is a very young guy who has been doing this for two days (and two bullfights), and his prizes will already be rewarded. But he does well to highlight that, both for himself and for his companions, a new batch of very interesting bullfighters who are the future of the Festival, and who should be given it, because they are winning.









All the fans also think – although the bullfighter does not say this, since he remains optimistic – that the first confirmation should have been closed with him. But we already know how dispatches work… and the Venezuelan season is very long. As they always say, the plaza will still be there, waiting to enjoy the classic bullfighting of Jarochito again, who did admit that, if he could choose a poster, it would be a monster bullfight with Morante, Diego Urdiales and Pablo Aguado. It’s not a bad choice.