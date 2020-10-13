Pedro Jaro (Madrid, 1963) He is the goalkeeping coach of the Ukraine team since 2016. The person in charge of protecting the madridista Lunin when he goes to his country. But the Madrilenian is best known for his time as a goalkeeper in LaLiga.

Jaro, who started his career at Colonia Moscardó, would manage to debut in First defending the goal of Cádiz. Later he would stop at Malaga, where he played two seasons for becoming in 1990 Buyo’s substitute at Real Madrid. He stayed in Chamartín for four seasons, playing 40 games. But after a year without playing, he decided to head to Betis. There he proved his worth, becoming Zamora in 94-95. The arrival of Prats relegated him to being a substitute and he decided to head to Madrid, but to be Molina’s substitute at Atlético.

In 1999, Jaro decided to hang up his gloves and dedicate himself to training goalkeepers. First in the mattress entity and later in Dnipro with Juande Ramos. He is currently part of the Ukraine team, where COVID has reduced the goal (Pyatov, Lunin and Pankiv have tested positive) and they have had to summon Shovkovskiy, 45, and already retired.