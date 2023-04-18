Járlinson Pantano returns to the ring: after sanction for doping, he has a new team

The Colombian cyclist Járlinson Swamp he completed 4 years of sanction by the UCI and now he will have a new challenge, because he will run again.

The Anti-Doping Tribunal of the International Cycling Union (UCI) imposed a 4-year sanction on the Colombian cyclist Járlinson Pantano in 2019, after testing positive for EPO.

At that time, Pantano did not appeal any decision and announced that he would retire from cycling.

get back on track

Járlinson Pantano, Colombian cyclist.

The team EPM Scott Go Rigo Go announced the hiring of Pantanoin a surprising fact since it was known that the 34-year-old cyclist had retired.

“EPM has made its new reinforcement official, Jarlinson Pantano, who has had experience in the WorldTour with Trek Segafredo,” the team announced on their social networks.

the swamp race

The Colombian cyclist was one of the members of the Colombia es Pasión team and, together with Esteban Chaves and Nairo Quintana, directed by Luis Fernando Saldarriga, he began to build a good career.

Jarlinson Pantano, Colombian cyclist. Photo: Taken from @Treksagafredo

Then he went to Team Colombia and then to IAM, from which he jumped to Trek, where he shared with Alberto Contador.

In his career he achieved four wins, three of them in the World Tour, the highest category.

The first was a stage in the 2016 Tour of Switzerland, then he won a day in the Tour de France of the same year.

And in 2017 he was crowned Colombian time trial champion and a year later he won a stage in the Tour of Catalonia.

