At the latest when Jarl Magnus Riiber turned on the home straight, in front of this powerful spectator wall, next to his strong compatriot Jens Luraa’s frequentebro, Vinzenz Geiger knew that. The Oberstdorfer had nothing to do in the Nordic combination at the end of the 7.5-kilometer cross-country race against this duo. The top favorite had already run after ski jumping. The Norwegian fans – 50,000 were pilgrimed to the stadium on Saturday – carried him at the end of a high -class, extremely exciting race over the finish line, 1.1 seconds before violinist.