Zack Snyder’s Justice League will be a completely different experience from the theatrical version that arrived in 2017. Being approximately 4 hours long, the fiction will expand the story and feature more characters like Jared Leto’s Joker.

The return of the actor surprised fans of the DCEU, who do not stop speculating about the participation of the villain who debuted in Suicide Squad. “A lot has changed since we last saw him and this appearance, so changes have been made. He’s a road-tired Joker, I guess that’s one way of putting it, “he told The Film Junkee.

As for his appearance for Justice League, it was rumored about changes that would remove his gangster style and excess tattoos. After months of waiting, the director shared the first photo of Joker giving something to talk about on social networks.

Photo: Warner Bros

While the image employs a blurred effect, it didn’t take long for fans to bring out the haggard and unkempt aesthetic; typical of a character living in a post apocalyptic world decimated by Darkseid. They also noted aesthetic similarities with the versions of Heath Ledger and Joaquín Phoenix.

What role will Joker have in Justice League?

According to Snyder, Joker will form an alliance with Batman against the Man of Steel and Darkseid regime. An event that will take place in the post-apocalyptic future that we saw in Batman vs. Superman and that Justice League will return to give it a closure.

“The world has fallen, and there is the heterogeneous team that remains alive to try to return to what it was within that world. At the same time, we would do the backstory of Joker killing Robin. Also, the villain is somehow involved in stealing the Mother Box and using it. [viajar al pasado para advertir a Bruce]”, It counted previously.