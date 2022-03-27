March 31st is approaching, the date of the release in the cinemas of Morbius, a character of the Marvel Universe so far little treated. In a previous article we talked about him and the figure of the scientist who tries experimental medical procedures on himself. Here instead we want to focus on the protagonist, Jared Leto, now 49 years old really “vampire”, an actor who for the most part became famous with a rock band and then moved on to the cinema.

Instead Leto, encouraged by his mother, already in the early 90s had obtained roles in some television series, including the one that had pointed out him, My So-Called Life, alongside a very young Claire Danes (Homeland).

Having become an idol of girls, however, she immediately began to diversify her roles. While carefully choosing his films, in 1998 he founded the band Thirty Seconds to Mars with his brother and began a very successful career as a front man, 5 albums for 15 million records sold worldwide, in an interesting mix of various types of rock. , progressive, hard, metal.

Under the hideous makeup, the beautiful Jared.

Adored by fans also for his attractiveness, he continued to make records and perform live for almost twenty years. At the same time, however, Jared’s interest in cinema grew, where he unquestionably gets to be noticed in 2000 in the tragic Requiem for a Dream, by Darren Aronofsky. In 2012 he too made his directorial debut with the documentary Artifact, after having directed several videos of the group.

He participates in many well-known films (including American Psycho, Panic Room, Alexander, Lord of War, Dallas Buyers Club), and is also the protagonist of the cult Mr. Nobody, a film with a troubled distribution. More recently, he makes himself known in Blade Runner 2049, as Niander Wallace, a brilliant but ruthless head of a multinational that deals with bioengineering.

But what intrigues her career is a propensity to radically change her physical appearance. If he had already lost 13 kilos for Requiem, seven years later for the film Chapter 27, in which he plays the killer of John Lennon, he gains 30 kilos, with serious consequences for his health: he falls ill with gout and is forced into a chair. on wheels.

Leto in Chapter 27 plays Lennon’s killer.

But already in the Fight Club he had disheartened his beautiful face by being beaten savagely. In his participation in Suicide Squad he is always made up to become an unusual Joker and continues with another physical transformation for House of Gucci, where he appears again fattened and bald. But this time the actor limited himself to very long daily make-up sessions and a “fat suit”. If, on the other hand, fans want to console themselves and see him in his current Dorian Gray splendor, they just have to watch the We Crashed TV series on Apple TV +.

This got us thinking about some other famous cases of radical body modification to better play a character. After the case that made history, namely that of Robert De Niro in Raging Bull (and wins the Oscar), with 30 kilos of weight gain followed by weight loss and muscle tone reconstruction, he had impressed the weight loss of 25 kilos that Christian Bale had inflicted on himself for the film The Man Without Sleep, which had put him at 54 kilos. Soon after, he was forced to remake a physique for Batman Begins, and then “have fun” gaining 20 kg weight again for American Hustle (while Vice’s overweight is due to makeup). As a result, two herniated discs.

A much discussed Joker.

Matthew McConaughey, to prove to the world that he can also act and not just be an ordinary handsome man, one year after exhibiting a spectacular physique in Magic Mike, he deprived himself of 23 kg for Dallas Buyers Club (he won the Oscar), in which his partner was Leto himself, who (always very thin too, minus 18) played a transgender woman, a role that won him a Golden Globe and the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor. McConaughey then gained 20 kg for Gold (a failure, unfortunately).

Tom Hanks for Philadelphia had also lost 13 kilos (and he was already thin, as a young man) and had won the Oscar. For Castaway, on the other hand, he had gained weight and then lost weight as a castaway on the island (plus 23 kg and then minus 25 kg). Matt Damon also lost 27 kg for the film Courage of Truth. Matthew Fox (Lost) had gone under 19kg for the film Alex Cross, Colin Farrell had put on 18kg for The Lobster (and he has a few left on him).

In House of Gucci an unrecognizable Jared Leto.

Michael Fassbender, and not yet famous, to play Bobby Sand, IRA independence activist who committed suicide by fasting, had lost, already very thin, 19 kilos. Many years earlier Vincent D’Onofrio had instead become Lardo Ball gaining 35 kg more for Full Metal Jacket.

But let’s not forget the women. One of the most beautiful divas, Charlize Theron, had gained about 15 kilos for the film Monster in 2003 and was also awarded an Oscar for this effort. Renée Zellweger for Bridget Jones had put on 12 kg. Our Pierfrancesco Favino had also increased by 20 kg for the film Senza No Pietà while Stefano Accorsi had lost 12 kg for Veloce Come il Vento.

After all, even the actors who have to put on enormous masses of muscles to interpret certain films, undergoing particular diets as well as grueling workouts, are not joking at all. However, the amount of Oscars awarded is striking, perhaps as a prize for physical sacrifice, as well as for skill.

In Figth Club Jared had his features changed by beating.

As for Jared Leto, in Morbius, his particular beauty will at times be turned to the horrid, as indeed in all the films whose protagonist turns into a vampire, from the time of Nosferatu to Gary Oldman in Dracula, without forgetting wolves various werewolves.

But it intrigues Leto’s willingness to accept roles that involve distortions of his physical appearance and, as with Bale, McCounaghey and Theron, it almost seems to imply that for some criticism, if you are too handsome, you will not be considered a good actor. Will we ever be able to get rid of this stereotype?