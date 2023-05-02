Jared Leto shows up at the Met Gala dressed as a cat | VIDEO

The actor and singer Jared Leto presented himself at the Met Gala, the event organized every year by the fashion magazine Voguedressed as a cat.

The Thirty Seconds to Mars frontman arrived on the New York catwalk leaving both his colleagues and photographers disoriented and intrigued, who couldn’t figure out who was hiding under the curious dress.

“But who is this?” wondered the singer Lizzo as she hugged the huge white-furred cat with Leto who, shortly after, revealed her identity by taking off her bulky dress.

“Who is this?” Lizzo mouthed while hugging a human-sized costume of Karl Lagerfeld’s cat, Choupette. The answer: Jared Leto. pic.twitter.com/CBQbe9LlEE — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) May 2, 2023

The actor’s disguise, however, is by no means accidental. It is, in fact, a tribute to Choupette, the cat of the designer Karl Lagersfeld, who died in 2019.

Nonono el perrito aiming at jared leto as the giant cat pic.twitter.com/F2CmserQut — Pia 🇦🇷 (@pia_dmn) May 2, 2023

During the evening, however, even the singer Doja Cat exhibited a flashy make-up complete with a cat’s mustache and nose.