Jared Leto won his first Oscar for best supporting actor in 2014 for his work in the film El club de los deshuciados. However, the famous artist confessed that he has no idea of ​​the whereabouts of the golden statuette.

During an interview with James Corden, the lead singer of 30 Seconds to Mars said that the award lost it three years ago.

“I found out that he has been missing for three years. I didn’t know, I don’t think anyone wanted to tell me. It could be somewhere, but everyone has looked everywhere for it. I hope you are in good hands wherever you are. We haven’t seen it in quite a while”, Commented Jared Leto, who learned of the pandemic two weeks later, as he was on a desert retreat.

Given these statements, the driver asked him if he really believes that his Oscar award a person has it.

“I think it’s a good possibility, it’s not the kind of thing someone accidentally throws away. So I hope someone is really looking after him”, He added.

Likewise, Jared Leto He remembered that time he won the Oscar and his excitement for such a distinction.

“I remember the night I won it, I passed it on to so many people. It was beaten and scratched, but people had fun taking pictures with it. It’s good to share it, so hopefully someone is taking good care of it, ”said the famous vegan actor, who was considered the sexiest vegan in the world in 2007 according to PETA.

