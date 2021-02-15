The full trailer for Zack Snyder’s Justice League was revealed on February 14. With images that got fans excited, there is one moment in particular that went viral.

The preview lets us see the Justice League in action, Darkseid and his allies in Apokolips, but also Jared Leto’s Joker. It is this character who left us an iconic line.

At the end of the video, we see Ben Affleck’s Batman with the Joker striking up a conversation. This is where the DC villain says: “ We live in a society where honor is a distant memory ”.

With fans clearly knowing what this dialogue means, the one who has not been left behind is Leto himself. The actor used the same phrase to share with his fans the new trailer for Justice League.

Zack Snyder revealed a new teaser for The Justice League. Photo: @ JaredLeto / Twitter

For those unaware of the meaning of “We live in a society,” the saying has been around the internet for years. He was adopted by DC fans since Heath Ledger’s Joker appeared in the movie Batman: The dark knight. In some way or another, it became a kind of cry from netizens, creating endless memes with it.

When is Zack Snyder’s Justice League premiere?

Zack Snyder’s Justice League It will premiere on March 18 in the United States via HBO Max . Its launch in Latin America is not yet scheduled by Warner Bros, but it is expected to be in June, the month in which the streaming platform will arrive in the region.