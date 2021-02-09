Zack Snyder’s Justice League comes to surprise fans, but above all to make them forget the version presented in the cinema in 2017.

With an approximate duration of 4 hours, the fiction will expand the story and give space to more characters from the DC universe. Jared Leto’s Joker is one of them.

Exactly a week ago, Zack Snyder shared the Joker’s first glimpse for his story. Although it was only through a blurred photo, fans could already get an idea of ​​what it would look like.

Jared Leto will bring the Joker back to life for Justice League Photo: Warner Bros

Now, thanks to an exclusive from Vanity fair, they have seen new photos of Jared Leto’s Joker . In the first image, you can see a close-up of the face of the DC villain that anticipates that the tattoos he had in Suicide Squad are no longer there. Some new scars are part of this new look.

Justice League Snyder’s cut will be available on HBO Max. Photo: Warner Bros

The second photo shows that the Joker is in a kind of prison, where you saw a nightgown, dark shoes and has long hair. According to information given by the director himself, this scene will be set in the world the bat met during Batman vs Superman.

Jared Leto reappears as Joker Photo: Warner Bros

“The good thing about the scene is that the Joker will speak directly to Batman about Batman. We will see him analyzing it about who he is and what he is. That’s what I felt the fans deserved in this DC Universe. Let’s remember that they have never met, so I thought it was great that we achieve this, “he told the magazine.

The Snyder’s cut from The Justice League will premiere this March 18 in the United States via HBO Max. A new trailer for the film has been announced for this Sunday, February 14.