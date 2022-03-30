Jared Leto (Louisiana, 1971) is inspired by vampires to create the character of Morbius in the last episode of the Marvel universe. The film tells the story of a biochemist named Michael Morbius, who accidentally becomes infected with a form of vampirism while trying to cure himself of a rare blood disease. Directed by Daniel Espinosa, the film opens on April 1 after several years of delays due to the pandemic. After disappearing into real characters like Paolo Gucci in ‘The Gucci House’ and Adam Neumann’s in the series ‘WeCrashed’, recently released on the Apple+ platform, Leto returns to the superhero genre with a role that required him to transform into a vampire. ‘Morbius’ is the spin-off of ‘Spider-Man’, although no one has revealed if the characters will meet in a future film of the saga. For now, Leto has committed to producing and starring in a new ‘Tron’ film.

-Do you like the imaginary of vampires?

-Love it. Vampires are some of the biggest creatures in movies. I have been fascinated with them since my childhood. Ever since I saw the silent movie ‘Nosferatu’, which is a hundred years old, I have always liked vampires. From the novels of Anne Rice to Dracula or ‘The Anxiety’, with David Bowie. For me, there is something iconic about the opportunity to become this kind of creature. It’s one of the roles you want to play because you can put a different, personal spin on it. When I chose this project I did it letting myself be carried away by my inner voice, not by a feverish desire to become a vampire. As an artist I am interested in exploring all corners of humanity, understanding what moves us when making decisions.

-To play Paolo Gucci he had to gain weight and in this role he had to lose it.

-Yes. I have weighed 140 kilos and I have weighed 50 kilos due to the demands of the script. I’ve done it all, but I don’t think I’ll gain the weight back. Paolo’s character was very traumatic. I never want to eat like this again. Those junk food binges leave you exhausted.

-From playing Paolo Gucci he jumped to the series ‘WeCrashed’, where he plays the Israeli businessman Adam Neumann. Do you like characters based on real people?

-I like different characters. Neumann is fascinating because he has a very particular way of speaking and a direct and courageous attitude towards life. I understand the fascination that he provokes, because I was the first to fall in love with his life. When you play a real person, you have a responsibility to do it truthfully, without coloring too much. You are never going to be that person, he is going to be your vision, but you hope to capture his spirit and the essence of him. I’m not worried about pleasing anyone, that’s a waste of time. I examine his triumphs and his mistakes, trying to get a critical exploration of them.

-Prefers an antihero like Morbius.

-It is a delicious role because it has taken me to the darkest corners of the universe. Paolo Gucci required hours of makeup, putting on wigs, prosthetics, changing my accent. With Morbius I can exceed myself in another way because it has no limits. I love immersing myself and engaging with the characters I play regardless of weight, accent, or hours of work on set.

-This character is another of his sinister villains.

-Initially, I was hesitant. Then I thought that I could give a different vision of vampires and I decided to interview the director, Daniel Espinosa, to find out what his intention was. It’s always worth taking risks with characters that provoke the audience, and I’m not going to deny that he was interested in working with this team.

Do you like to terrify your audience?

-It’s what cost me the most of the character. From the moment she opens her mouth, she wanted the viewer to feel fear. He was not looking for a deep voice, but to provoke anguish with roundness and softness, ambiguously.

– Aren’t you afraid that your versatility will end up turning against you?

I’ve done it many times and I don’t take it lightly. When you physically commit to a character, you can cause the character to emerge from within. I go out of my way to talk other actors out of it when they call me for advice. I don’t think I’ll do it again because it’s getting harder and harder, although I always say I’m not doing it again and I end up doing it again.

-He prepares himself to the maximum and stays living inside the role for months.

A: My reputation has been exaggerated. I have had a lot of fun creating this character because he has allowed me to work and understand acting from another point of view with new digital technologies. I am like that, I like to create characters and learn new points of view. The magic happens before entering the set, in the immersive work that allows me to arrive prepared for the shoot. I enjoy the challenge beyond reason.

-It is common to hear actors saying that they try to find empathy towards their characters. Looking for the same with a role like Morbius?

-The world is full of possibilities, full of potential, full of promise. That is beautiful. When you have a colorful piece of paper you sprinkle it with extraordinary emotions and empathy eventually arises.

Does criticism bother you? This year he was nominated for the Razzie, which rewards the worst jobs.

-I don’t worry too much about being liked, it seems like a waste of time. I do not consider that one succeeds or fails listening to the voices of others. This is a subjective job, the essence will always be a well-prepared job and no one can question that.

-He identifies with Morbius.

-He can be crazy and I can be too. He can be a cool guy and I can be a cool guy. I am an artist and what I want is to fulfill my dreams.