Club América, current Liga MX champion, had a great debut in the Clausura 2023 tournament. Las Águilas debuted on the right foot against Xolos de Tijuana despite playing with an alternative lineup, full of young homegrown players and substitute players.
Cristian Calderón, reinforcement of the azulcremas for this semester, debuted in the match against the border team and had, in general terms, a good performance.
André Jardine, coach of Club América, appreciated the first performance of 'Chicote' with the Águilas and had praise for the left back.
“He has left me with very good impressions. He is a very lucid player with the ball. He finds very great passes on the field. He has a couple of nice goals in training”
– André Jardine on Cristian Calderón
The 26-year-old defender started as a starter and played a total of 90 minutes on matchday 1 of Clausura 2023.
'Chicote' Calderón will seek to gain the backing and support of American fans, who did not receive him with open arms after his past as a Chivas de Guadalajara footballer.
Calderón left the red and white institution after not renewing his contract and signed as a free agent for the Águilas. Will the winger be able to win over the American fans?
#Jardine39s #words #39Chicote39 #Calderón39s #debut #América
Leave a Reply