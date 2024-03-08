He America club will seek to continue with the good rhythm they acquired in recent weeks and continue the spirit of having beaten the Chivas in it Concacaf Classicso now they will go for one of their favorite prey in recent years, the UANL Tigers.
And the feline team has not defeated América since 2019, so now in Liga MXthe set of André Jardine He will seek to increase this statistic, although he will probably do so with some modifications to his starting eleven.
The reason is due to the intense load of matches that these weeks will accumulate, since during the week they will host the Guadalajara for the second leg of the Concachampionsand on the weekend again against the hated rival in the league, three games that could define a large part of the season.
For the match on date 11 between America and Tigers, garden could prepare up to five changes to the starting lineup, led by Kevin Álvarez, Javairo Dilrosun and Brian Rodrigueznames that could even be repeated for the return vs Chivas.
In the lower zone, Kevin would replace Israel Kings on the right side; while Ramon Juarez could return to the starting lineup instead of Sebastian Caceres or Lichnovksy himself, who is returning from an injury.
Richard Sanchez He could also return to the starting eleven in place of Jonathan dos Santos, and in attack, Dilrosun and Brian would come in to give rest to Alejandro Zendejas and Luis Quinones.
If these changes are confirmed, the America lineup would be confirmed in the following way:
Luis Malagón; Kevin Alvarez, Ramon JuarezIgor Lichnovsky and Cristian Calderón; Richard Sanchez and Álvaro Fidalgo; Javairo DilrosunDiego Valdes, Brian Rodriguez and Henry Martin.
Join the azulcrema community!
Are you passionate about Club América? Do you want to be aware of all the news, rumors, signings, goals and plays of the biggest team in Mexico?
Then join our Telegram channel here.
Even though on Thursday Jonathan Rodriguez He trained alongside his teammates, this Friday, March 8, he left before the rest and, according to Record Diaryit will hardly be included in the call for the match America vs Tigresso the signing of Little head with Portland Timbers it is closer to being realized.
This leaves the set of Coapa with fewer variations, but in recent games, little has been needed of the Uruguayan scorer, who already has his suitcases ready to leave Mexico.
#Jardine39s #dosages #América #face #Tigres
Leave a Reply