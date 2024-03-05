The round of 16 of the Concacaf Champions Cup They left a historic confrontation that will make almost all of Mexico vibrate, since there will be a National Classic between the America club and the Chivas de Guadalajaraand neither coach wants to miss the opportunity to eliminate their greatest rival.
For this reason, André Jardine has been thinking about the starting lineup for this match for several weeks and although it seems that he already has his eleven defined, in the last game of Liga MX The last big doubt in attack was unlocked.
And on Saturday, after the match between America and Atlasthe azulcrema team once again had outstanding performances from several players, especially with Henry Martin, Julian Quiñones, Javairo Dilrosun and Alejandro Zendejas.
It is precisely in the last two players, Dilrosun and Zendejaswhere Jardine's big doubt lies in defining his starting lineup, since the Dutchman was in charge of unlocking the game vs. Atlas with his overflow and centers, but Alejandro came on as a substitute to score a double.
For this reason, André will have to decide on one of the two extremes to occupy the right sector of the Americasince the rest of the attack seems to be completely defined.
The possible alignment of América to face Chivas:
Luis Ángel Malagón; Israel Kings, Igor Lichnovsky, Sebastián Cáceres and Cristian Calderón; Álvaro Fidalgo and Jonathan dos Santos; Alejandro ZendejasDiego Valdés, Julián Quiñones and Henry Martin.
The one-way commitment between America and Chivas It will be this Wednesday, March 6 at Akron Stadium from Guadalajara. It will begin at 9 pm and the second leg will be played until March 13, on the Azteca Stadium field.
