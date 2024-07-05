Mexico City.- At América they feel a greater challenge in the search for the third championship, beyond the credits that coach André Jardine and the group of players who debut this Saturday in the Apertura 2024 at the home of Atlético de San Luis have won.

“It’s a very good feeling and difficult to achieve in a club like this, to feel loved by everyone, embraced by the club, the fans, it’s a very good feeling to feel, but exactly proportional to the responsibility you have, the more you win the expectations increase and the higher the expectations the harder you have to work, paying attention to every detail, working better in every sector of the club, in every instance, training, always demanding your highest version and being better.

“If we do the same as last tournament, it may not be enough because the other clubs are moving, they are looking to be better, they are hiring, better and better coaches are arriving in the League. To stay ahead, you have to continue with this feeling of a certain dissatisfaction of always wanting to go for more,” said the Brazilian coach at the end of the practice at the Nido de Coapa.

Without criticizing, he did say that the Liguilla format makes it difficult for the teams with the best performance to get off to a good start, since the lack of preseason and better planning for the next tournament usually takes its toll.

Copa America Players Status

América already has Érick Sánchez available for the debut against Atlético de San Luis, but it will take some time to have its entire squad ready.

“We studied each case: there were players who were very stressed, who asked for a time out, the case of Israel Reyes, Diego Valdés himself who with the injury was coming off a very tough streak and needed days to clear his head.

“Some, like Richard Sanchez, who already wanted to play because he was in the national team, but he didn’t end up having much space and he wanted to play and he’s in rhythm because he’s been training,” said Jardine.

Lichnovsky, to be clear

Coach André Jardine reiterated his desire for Chilean Igor Lichnovsky to remain with the team, although financial negotiations continue.

He did not give further details about positions he would like to strengthen.

“I’m really looking forward to seeing Javairo Dilrosun gain more confidence and start to gain a stronger role. Brian Rodríguez himself, before his injury, was flying, very well in the tournament before this last one. Maybe this last tournament he didn’t find an important sequence to reach his best level and he’s a player that I feel has a lot to give,” said the coach.