Despite his arrival at América being heavily criticized, Jardine’s work within the Coapa nest has been almost perfect. The coach, except for the CONCACAF Champions League, has won everything he has played for, two Liga MX titles, thus ending a five-year drought for the eagles, in addition to the champion of champions. This being the case, his name is beginning to sound like a higher-level football, one of them, in the words of André himself, that of Brazil, both at club and national team level.
“I’m from Brazil, by the way, this good work we’re doing here is drawing the attention of all the clubs in Brazil, of the national team itself, the good thing is to bet on a long-term project, which is what moved me to come to Mexico. I don’t like to break projects in half, with San Luis also having an important project, here in America I’m very excited to see where we can go, I’m not looking at anything other than this project that I love today.”
– André Jardine
The coach has just signed a contract extension until 2027 that includes the option to leave América, provided that offers arrive from clubs in Europe or from the Brazilian national team or even from the Mexican national team. It would not be crazy if the Brazilian Football Federation decides at some point to bet on Jardine, since he was the last player to win something with the national team, the gold medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
