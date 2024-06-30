As we informed you in 90min, América’s position regarding Lichnovsky’s future has been clear, the team in the country’s capital made the decision not to exercise the purchase option for the Chilean center back that amounted to 4 million dollars. Well, the club considers that it is a very high price for a player over 30 years old with less than six months on his contract left.
Now, the Eagles will seek to obtain Igor’s card through direct negotiations with Tigres, as that is André Jardine’s wish.
“What about Igor is a managerial issue, of course we love him, he fulfilled his role well, but it is a negotiation between clubs, and the player, I can’t conceive of giving an opinion, I don’t want to get involved, but I hope we find a good solution for everyone.”
– André Jardine
The coach makes it clear that his wish is for Igor to remain within the squad, although he assured that he will leave everything in the hands of the board, since it is a task that falls to the sports area, not to him as technical director. Lichnovsky was the center back with the most continuity in the eleven since he joined at the end of last summer and André has full confidence in him.
Igor will report to Tigres after the elimination of Chile in the Copa América and in Coapa they will sit at the table with the UANL board to evaluate the purchase of Igor for a discounted price, around two million dollars.
