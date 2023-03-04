

Murad Al-Masry (Dubai)

The Portuguese Leonardo Jardim, Al-Ahly youth coach, continues to raise the slogan “war is a hoax”, by referring to the absences in his team, during the press conference that precedes the next confrontation in the “ADNOC Professional League”, to find most or some of those he referred to in the squad.

Jardim said before the meeting with Ittihad Kalba: “Preparing for the match seems somewhat difficult, due to the loss of some players due to injury conditions, such as Muhammad Marzouk, Denayer and Kartabia.”

And with the “starting whistle” sounding, Denayer was “the only absentee,” while Marzouk and Kartabia played in the starting line-up, to the extent that Kartabia opened the scoring, so that the “Forsan” won 2-1, and continues to cling to the top of the standings.

