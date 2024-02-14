There has been some news recently regarding an alleged lost cause by DR Automobiles against Jaques Ickx. But DR Automobiles Groupe specifies that the news is false and that currently only the precautionary phase has been concluded, while the judgment on the merits is still underway.

Despite the complete and compliant registration of the ICKX trademark (with the figurative Jacques Ickx.

Not only that: DR Automobiles specifies that, according to its intentions, the ICKX brand refers exclusively to the X, which has always been a symbol in the automotive sector to represent the off-road world. It was never the intention to associate him with the former Belgian driver in the nominal registration ICKX (which is phonetically read as X). As a demonstration of good faith and initial intentions, DR Automobiles has decided, in full compliance with Jaques Ickx and regardless of the outcome of the judge's ruling, to change the trademark registration to ICH-X.

DR Automobiles also specifies that X's customers, who already own a K2, are not affected by the precautionary decision at all and that nothing is currently owed to the former Belgian driver (with the exception of the legal costs incurred in the precautionary phase).

In the next few days, Sportequipe/ICH-X dealers will regularly begin marketing the K2 models with the new ICH-X name.

During 2024, the ICH-X brand will expand its range with the introduction of two other new off-road models that will join the K2. The company remains committed to the continuous development of its products and meeting the needs of its automotive customers.