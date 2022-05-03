USA.- Jaqueline went to Brandy’s house to tell her that her dogs had attacked a woman. who is seriously injured in the hospital, hours after she arrived at the house the police were warned about the presence of an unknown car, when they arrived they found Jaqueline lifeless.

The events were recorded on Friday, April 29, in Franklin County, Alabama, United States, Jacqueline Summer, who was a Public Health employee, went to Brandy Downy’s house to talk about an incident with her dogs at the beginning of In the past week.

According to research, when Jaqueline arrived at the house, the dogs pounced on her and bit her until they killed her, When the police arrived at the scene, after neighbors reported a strange car, they found the dismembered body.

Neighbors of the place told the police that the dogs had already attacked other residents of the place.

Franklin County Sheriff Shannon Oliver confirmed that the woman died when attacked by seven dogsand that some of the animals were immediately euthanized.

Authorities also said that Jaqueline was working when she was attacked, the victim was an environmental supervisor for the Alabama Department of Public Health in the United States.

The owner of the dogs was taken into custody by police, charged with involuntary manslaughter, for which she was taken to a county jail.