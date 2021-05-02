The conflict on the border with Tajikistan has jeopardized the territorial integrity of Kyrgyzstan. President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov stated this in his address to citizens on May 2.

“April 28-30 for the people of Kyrgyzstan have become days of difficult historical trials and sorrow. The territorial integrity and security of our sacred Fatherland were under threat, and the peace of the peaceful people was violated, ”he said.

He noted that thanks to the preparedness, high morale and heroism of the border guards and law enforcement agencies of Kyrgyzstan, it was possible to preserve the territorial integrity of the country.

Zhaparov also expressed condolences to the families of relatives and friends of the victims, wished recovery to the injured and noted the work of doctors and volunteers providing assistance.

In order to avoid further escalation of the conflict, a protocol was signed following the work of intergovernmental commissions on border demarcation, the Kyrgyz leader said.

“We have not repeated the mistakes of others. At the same time, we must not forget that some provocateurs are more dangerous than external forces, ”he said.

Kyrgyzstan will not allow invading “invading villages of a neighboring state, attacking civilians and destroying their homes,” Japarov added, noting that both sides should not allow the conflict to escalate.

On April 29, on one of the sections of the border between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, namely in the area of ​​the Golovnoy water distribution point, whose ownership is disputed by the parties, a conflict occurred between local residents, which then escalated into clashes between servicemen and a shootout.

According to the Kyrgyz Ministry of Internal Affairs, the conflict on the border occurred after the Tajik side installed a video surveillance camera next to the water intake structure. Further, the department specified, from Tajikistan followed an intensive shelling of a mortar crew on the adjacent territory and the inside of the Head water intake structure. Local residents received shrapnel wounds from the burst of a mortar shell.

By the evening of the same day, the parties agreed on a ceasefire, undertaking the obligation to withdraw forces to the places of their previous deployment. However, on April 30, the shooting resumed at the border. Tajik security forces fired at the village of Kyzyl-Bel in the area bordering Kyrgyzstan. Later it was reported that the parties decided to withdraw troops from the state border line.

On May 1, Bishkek and Dushanbe agreed on a complete ceasefire.

On that day, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan reported that the conflict on the border with Tajikistan occurred after the Tajik side installed a video surveillance camera next to the water intake structure. The ministry noted that the assembled people from the side of Tajikistan refused the call of local residents to dismantle the equipment, after which they began to fire at them from several hunting rifles.

A day later, both sides began to withdraw troops and military equipment from the zone of armed conflict on the border. According to the Kyrgyz State Committee for National Security, the situation on the border is “characterized as stable,” with no incidents or shootings recorded over the past night.

May 1 and 2 in Kyrgyzstan were declared days of national mourning for those killed during the shootout on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border. During the conflict, more than 170 people were injured and over 30 were killed.