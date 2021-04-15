TOKYO (Reuters) – Japanese stocks closed slightly higher on Thursday, led by cycle-related firms that will benefit from the global economic recovery and banks that have tracked their US counterparts, while a decline in technology shares curbed gains.

The Nikkei index rose 0.07 percent to 29,642.69 points, after declining for a short period after a senior politician’s statements about the possibility of canceling the Olympic Games in Tokyo. The broader TOPIX index rose 0.54 percent to 1,962.78 points.

“There are concerns about the economic slowdown in Japan due to the rise in virus infections again, but investors are looking for stocks that are highly vulnerable to the economy that will benefit from external demand,” said Norihiro Fujito, head of investment strategies at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities. Foreign trade is particularly active, and this supports shipping companies. “

The shipping sub-index on Topix rose the most among 33 sub-indices on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, with Nippon Yusen jumping 4.37%, Mitsui OSK Lines gaining 2.77% and Kawasaki Kesen gaining 3.43%. The two sub-indexes are also provided for mining and oil refining companies. Shares in chip-related companies slipped, with Tokyo Electron and Advantest down 1.94 percent and 2.6 percent, respectively, after an analyst at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley downgraded their investment rating.

Financial stocks rose after Goldman Sachs and Wells Fargo advanced on the back of bumper profits in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ rose 1.28 percent, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group gained 1.58 percent, and Nomura Holdings added 2.01 percent. 159 shares rose on the Nikkei index, against a decline of 60.